Polling underway for 5 LS seats in Assam

Voting was underway on Thursday for the five of a total 14 seats in in the first phase of polling.

Voting started at 7 a.m., across 9 ,574 polling stations in the five constituencies of Kaliabar, Tezpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur. A total of 76,03,458 electorates are eligible to cast their ballots.

Out of the 9,574 polling stations, 201 are reserved for women.

A total of 41 candidates are in the fray.

The has deployed a total of 180 companies of security personnel to ensure smooth polling. Apart from this, a minimum of one has been deployed in every polling station, officials at the office of the here said.

Officials said that a total of 614 Micro Observers have been used in the first phase of polls on Thursday followed by 151 Flying Squad Team (FST), 137 Static Surveillance Team (SST) and 118 Video Surveillance Team.

