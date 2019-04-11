US wants UN to recognise Guaido as Venezuela's leader

US Vice has called on the UN to recognise as Venezuela's and to revoke the credentials of the incumbent government's to the international organisation.

"With all due respect, Mr. Ambassador, you shouldn't be here. You should return to and tell that his time is up. It's time for him to go," Pence told Venezuela's UN representative, Samuel Moncada, during a meeting here on Wednesday.

"The time has come for the UN to recognise interim as the legitimate President of and seat his in this body," said Pence.

The US was the first country of more than 50 nations to recognise Guaido and wants the UN to revoke the credentials of Maduro's envoys and allow Guaido to be the one to name an to represent before the international body, reports news.

Pence announced that the US delegation is working on a resolution to that end, although diplomatic sources say that the initiative will encounter rough going.

In the Security Council, and - both of whom have veto power on all resolutions - continue to back Maduro, while in the General Assembly, where all 193 member states are seated, would have to convince the more than 120 who have not recognised Guaido.

The move comes after the on Tuesday recognised an from Guaido, Gustavo Tarre, until elections can be held in Venezuela, though the says that Venezuela will leave the OAS effective April 27.

Pence said that the US "will continue to exert all diplomatic and economic pressure to bring about a peaceful transition to democracy in Venezuela. But all options are on the table".

He also said that "drug traffickers, criminal gangs, even terrorists like Hezbollah, are exploiting the chaos in Venezuela to gain a foothold in the region and export crime and violence. Were we to let the crisis continue, the chaos and suffering will only spread".

Therefore, he said that the UN, and specifically the Security Council, must act to guarantee peace and stability and to help the Venezuelan people.

In response, Moncada said that all US actions are aimed at "imposing a government subordinate" to Washington's interests in Venezuela.

That accusation was also made by Russia's to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia, who said that the only thing is interested in is regime change so that a can be installed in to protect US geostrategic interests.

Nebenzia said the US "has artificially provoked a crisis in this country in order to overthrow a legitimately elected leader and replace him with their own pawn".

"If you want to 'make great again', and we're all sincerely interested in seeing that, stop interfering in the affairs of other states," said the Russian representative, referring to the slogan used by US President

According to figures provided by the UN, some seven million Venezuelans, about 25 per cent of the country's population, need some sort of humanitarian help.

--IANS

ksk

