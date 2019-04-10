Andhra CM stages sit-in to protest EC bias

Minister N.Chandrababu on Wednesday staged a sit-in here to protest against the 'bias' in transferring election officials and Income Tax (I-T) raids on his TDP's leaders.

Naidu, also the (TDP) chief, submitted a representation to Electoral Officer (CEO) and sat on protest before his office, a day before polling begins for the 175-member Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

told reporters that for the first time the Minister of a state was meeting the to submit a memorandum.

Alleging that the poll panel was acting at the behest of to favour (YSRCP), he also claimed that Modi, YSRCP Chief Mohan Reddy and Telangana were part of a conspiracy against the TDP.

said Modi had destroyed other institutions and he was now destroying even the Election Commission, which was supposed to conduct elections in an impartial manner. He alleged that there was a grave danger to democracy.

Naidu said the transferring officials including the had raised questions on its credibility. of Police, who was probing the murder of YSRCP and Jagan's uncle was transferred on a complaint by the YSRCP, he alleged.

"Those involved in the murder had tried to erase the evidence from the crime scene and to save themselves they demanded transfer of the SP," he said.

Naidu said the also refused to share IP addresses of those who submitted applications for deleting seven lakh voters. He said this could have helped the Special Investigation Team in bringing the accused to book.

"The is resorting to blatant misuse of power to protect them," he said.

Naidu also took strong exception to I-T raids on TDP officials and asked if there were no corrupt leaders in the YSRCP.

He said I-T was conducting raids even as the model of conduct was in force. He said in the latest incident, the IT officials raided the residence of candidate Galla Jayadev's "Why are there no I-T raids on YSRCP leaders?" he asked.

--IANS

ms/rtp/vd

