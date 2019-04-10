PM targets Congress, points to cash seizure in MP

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Congress has been involved in various scams and a new scam 'Tughlak Road Chunavi Ghotala' (Tughlak Road election scam) has surfaced now.
Incidentally, Congress President Rahul Gandhi's official residence in the national capital is on Tughlak Lane.
Addressing an election rally here, Modi asked where the undisclosed cash found at Congress leaders' house in Madhya Pradesh in the IT raids was being taken to.
"Congress is known with various names for its involvement in corruption. Now, a new scam involving Congress leaders has appeared with proof. It is 'Tughlak Road Chunavi Ghotala'," he said.
"You must have seen in the media how gunny bags full of currency notes were found at Congress leaders' homes. Where was the money going to? Whose house was it found in?"
He said Madhya Pradesh had become an ATM (automated teller machine) for the Congress after Karnataka.
He said Congress leaders were siphoning off money from the schemes designed for the welfare of children, pregnant women.
--IANS
