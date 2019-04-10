BJP MP quits party in Jharkhand, to fight Independent

Rebel BJP MP on Wednesday quit the membership of the party here and announced to fight the poll as an Independent.

"I have resigned from primary membership of the BJP. I will fight as an and file nomination on April 16," said at a press conference here.

The BJP has denied ticket to four sitting MPs -- (Ranchi), (Koderma), (Giridih) and (Khuti) from the state.

The party has fielded Sanjay Seth, of state in Chaudhary's place.

"The party did not consult me when denying ticket and fielding a new face from Ranchi. I did not win the poll in the name of Narendra Modi. I have been punished for speaking truth," he added.

He also expressed his anger towards the BJP government in the state led by

"The government has nothing to do with the welfare of the people," he added. Chaudhary had in the past raised question mark on many decisions of the government.

What is interesting is that BJP on Tuesday had released of 40 names of star campaigners that included

--IANS

ns/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)