Chandrababu Naidu holds protest against I-T raids on TDP candidates; slams PM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is on a protest in Vijayawada over reported I-T raids on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidates and supporters on Friday.
He is holding the protest at the Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada. Speaking to the media, Naidu slammed the Prime Minister for engaging in vendetta politics.
"Raids are being conducted on TDP leaders on instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Once elections are announced everything has to be conducted under the guidance of the Election Commission. All parties should have equal opportunity. They cannot support one party and suppress another. This is a violation of fundamental rights and the spirit of elections," he said.
Naidu further hit out at the Prime Minister stating, "I am warning the Prime Minister, this is very bad, totally unwarranted. If you do this, you will have to pay a heavy price in future. Who are you? You are the outgoing Prime Minister. Let me also request the officers - don't listen to him. If you do, you will also face serious consequences. I am warning the I-T department."
Naidu also urged people to take note of what is being done under BJP rule at the Centre.
"I am requesting the nation to take note of these things. We are fighting to save democracy and India," he added.
Naidu's protest comes after Kadapa district police raided properties of TDP MP, CM Ramesh, in Potladurthi village, on Friday.
The TDP chief alleged that BJP has unleashed vendetta politics against his party after he quit NDA. The party has also accused the BJP of aiding with the YSR Congress Party against it.
Endorsing veteran BJP leader LK Advani's recent blog, titled "Nation First, Party Next, Self Last", Naidu said PM Modi should take lessons from Advani.
"For Narendra Modi, first is individual, second is party and third is nation. He is terming everyone anti-national. Who are you to question my patriotism? When you came to politics what did you do for the country? Being the Prime Minister of the country you cannot insult others. You should take lessons from Advani. What he is doing is a disgrace to the post of the Prime Minister," he said.
Simultaneous elections will be held in Andhra Pradesh for 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly seats. The results will be declared on May 23.
