Andhra, Telanagana celebrate R-Day

Patriotic fervour and enthusiasm marked the 70th celebrations in the Telugu states of and on Saturday.

For a fifth of both the states E.S.L. Narasimhan unfurled the national flag at the main official ceremonies held in and

However, for the first time he attended the parade at before flying to to hoist the tricolour. In the past, he used to first attend the parade in

The celebrations were also held in all district headquarters, government institutions and offices of political parties in both the states. District collectors led the celebrations in their respective districts.

The main programme of was held at the in The reviewed the colourful parade and took the salute from participating contingents of state police.

Speaking on the occasion, the highlighted the development and welfare schemes implemented in during the last four-and-half years. He said facing all odds post bifurcation, the state made rapid strides in all the sectors.

N. Chandrababu Naidu, his cabinet colleagues and senior officials attended the ceremony.

Naidu also unfurled the national flag at his official residence at Amaravati.

hoisted the tricolour at a function held in the Assembly premises.

In Hyderabad, the main ceremonial parade was held at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad. The Governor reviewed the parade and took salute from 13 contingents including those of Army, and state police.

unfurled the national flag at a function held at his official residence Pragati Bhavan.

He later laid a wreath at the martyrs' memorial before attending the Parade Grounds ceremony along with senior officials and leaders of the ruling Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

hoisted the national flag in Assembly premises. He garlanded the statues of and B.R Ambedkar.

At the ceremony held in the premises of Telangana High Court, unfurled the tricolour.

At the TRS headquarters Telangana Bhavan, the party's led the celebrations.

Celebrations were also held at the offices of Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Party, and other parties.

