Rajasekharan on Saturday said stringent measures will be in place to protect the state's borders to execute the Village Level Citizen Registration.

He said this addressing the 70th function in a near empty Assam Rifles ground here due to a state-wide boycott call given by an apex NGO body as part of its protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The general public stayed away from the function. Only and his cabinet colleagues, MLAs and top officials were present at the event, according to the police.

In other district headquarters, the Deputy Commissioners hoisted the national flag but officials and the public kept away.

The in his address said that the government would endeavour to maintain the unity and brotherhood of all people living within and across the world.

"All out efforts would be taken for combating the drug menace and with support from Necessary measures would be taken to repeal The Liquor (Control & Prohibition) Act, 2014."

Rajasekharan said that improving road connectivity was a major challenge for the government. "The government is committed to leave no stone unturned to improve the quality of internal roads and to ensure better and connectivity with neighbouring states."

He said that the government would continue to accord priority to develop infrastructure for the development of sports.

