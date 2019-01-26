Telangana to turn into bowl of agricultural produce: Governor

The government is working to turn the state into a bowl of agricultural produce in the next five years by completing irrigation projects at a cost of Rs 2.25 lakh crore to irrigate 1.25 crore acres of land, said on Saturday.

Addressing a ceremony to mark the 70th at the Parade Grounds here, he said since the formation of in 2014, the has so far spent Rs 99,643 crore, while more works are proposed to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 1.17 lakh crore.

has an allocation of 1,300 tmc in Godavari and the basin and the government is determined to use this share by completing the projects.

Narasimhan said "Mission Bhagiratha", a one-of-its-kind drinking water programme in the entire country, is nearing completion in Telanagana and by March end, drinking water will be supplied to every household.

Stating that Telangana is the only state providing 24-hour-uninterrupted and free power to the agriculture sector, he said this coupled with better irrigation facilities led to a steep increase in the agriculture output.

Narasimhan noted that the state's "Rythu Bandhu" scheme launched to provide investment support to farmers, not only found its place in the national agenda but also won appreciation at the UN.

"Several states are following the Telangana state model. It is a moment of pride for all of us that both the 'Rythu Bandhu' and 'Rythu Bheema' schemes have become role models for others."

In the first four years since it was carved out, Telangana maintained an average growth rate of 17.17 per cent per year. In the current financial year till November, it registered a growth rate of 29.93 per cent and stood first in the country.

He said welfare programmes in the state were being implemented at a whopping Rs 40,000 crore per year and claimed that no other state in the country and even the Centre has allocated such huge funds.

K. Chandrashekhar Rao, Mehmood Ali, P. Srinivas Reddy, and senior leaders of and top officials attended the ceremony.

