Gadkari, Rahul chat during R-Day parade

Gadkari, who had been in the news for seemingly calling on the BJP's top brass to own responsibility for the losses in the recent Assembly polls, was seen chatting with during the 70th celebrations here on Saturday.

Seated in the front row, Gandhi and were seen chatting and smiling while watching the grand parade.

Incidentally, Gandhi's seating arrangement in previous year's parade had created a controversy after he was allotted a seat in the sixth row. The then had accused the government of indulging in "cheap politics".

A former (BJP) President, had created a buzz with his remarks saying that the party leadership should own up to the defeat and failures, following the losses in the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, and

While he had claimed of being "misinterpreted" and "misquoted", the remarks were perceived by many to be directed towards and

The remarks followed calls for replacing Modi with

While prominent had written to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) saying Modi must be replaced by Gadkari, earlier in January demanded Gadkari be made the

--IANS

and/mag/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)