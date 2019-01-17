Android 'Q' may bring system-wide 'Dark Mode'

A leaked preview of Google-owned (OS) Android's next update tentatively named "Q" has confirmed several new features and tweaks including "Dark Mode" as a system theme, according to

The "Dark Mode" in Q OS would turn quick settings, launcher, volume panel and other elements part of the user interface (UI) to turn into pitch black colour.

" acquired the latest internal build of 'Q' and flashed it on a Pixel 3 XL with screenshots of this build, featuring the February 2019 security patch," 9To5Google reported late on Wednesday.

The leak also suggested a "Developer" option to "override force-dark" where apps that do not feature built-in themes switch from white backgrounds to dark gray.

The new update leak also displays a redesigned app info screen "Material Theme" elements like a new row of buttons for uninstalling, force stop and opening the app.

Other changes involve the Ambient Display moving the battery indicator to the top-right corner, while new "Time to take action" and "Time to read" settings possibly let users customise heads-up notifications, the report added.

