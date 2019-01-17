Insight Venture Partners invests $500 mn in Veeam

has invested $500 million in the IT company Software to accelerate the next phase of growth as the provider of for the Public and Private Cloud.

The investment has strong participation from Veeam's strategic investor (CPPIB), the company said in a statement.

"Today, is leading the data management space, with more than 325,000 customers, 60,000 partners, 82 per cent of the Fortune 500 relying on our solutions," said Ratmir Timashev, (EVP), Sales and Marketing,

Veeam will leverage Insight Venture Partners' internal strategy arm, Insight Onsite, and capital to accelerate its expansion through both organic growth and M&A activities.

Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries including

