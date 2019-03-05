Indian U-17 football World Cup star to train at Blackburn Rovers

Indian Under-17 star Jadhav will undergo a training spell at club Blackburn Rovers, a statement said on Tuesday.

Jadhav played in all three matches for at the Under-17 held here in October 2017.

- one of only six of the champions - alongside Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and - are owned by Venkys London Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Pune-based (VH Group).

Jadhav will be the first Indian professional to train in England at at Brockhall village, Lancashire.

"We, as supporters of sport, especially football, want to help young Indian talent. Our Academy at is one of the finest Category 1 Academy in the UK.

"This training stint will help develop technically as a player, which will in turn contribute to the improvement of his performance on the pitch. We want to support young talented footballers in the best way possible to help improve the Indian national team's performances and ranking on the world stage," said owner Balaji Rao.

Jadhav, who currently plays for in the Indian Super League, commented: "I would like to thank Blackburn Rovers FC for believing in me and my ability, and inviting me to train at their world class Academy.

"I am very thankful to Balaji Rao Sir for this opportunity. I would also like to thank my agent, of sports, and my current club Jamshedpur FC, who have been very supportive of this opportunity and have assured their complete support."

