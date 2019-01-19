Anti-inflammatory drugs may put you at heart attack risk

If you have been hit by the winter cold and are thinking about taking medicines that relieve your aches, and congestion, be careful. Those may also put your heart at risk, the has warned.

A study has showed that both decongestants and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs), found in many cold medicines, were listed as medications that could increase blood pressure.

People who used NSAIDs while sick were more than three times as likely to have a within a week compared with the same time period about a year earlier when participants were neither sick nor taking an NSAID.

"People with uncontrolled or should avoid taking oral decongestants. And for the general population or someone with low cardiovascular risk, they should use them with the guidance of a care provider," said Sondra DePalma, from the in the US.

Decongestants like pseudoephedrine or phenylephrine constrict blood vessels. They allow less fluid into your sinuses, "which dries you up", said Erin Michos, associate at the in

The biggest concerns are for people who have had a or stroke, or have or uncontrolled high blood pressure, Michos said, in the paper published in

Importantly, healthy people might also be at risk.

For the study, researchers looked at nearly 10,000 people with who were hospitalised for

Participants were 72 years old on average at the time of their and many had cardiovascular risk factors, such as and

People who are sick should use both classes of medications -- decongestants and NSAIDs -- judiciously and understand the potential side effects.

In addition, decongestants should not be taken longer than seven days before consulting with a provider, DePalma said.

One should also rest and drink plenty of fluids if symptoms are mild or moderate, DePalma noted.

