Chinese medicine ingredient may help reduce obesity

A ingredient used in traditional Chinese medicines may help you to reduce your body weight, a new study has found.

The scientists were able to show that the active substance, celastrol -- used in Chinese medicines -- leads to a significant weight loss and an improvement of in obese mice, reported on Saturday.

The findings showed the celastrol specifically activates satiety centres in the brain, which play a central role in the control of body weight.

"Normally, those affected lose their satiety because the corresponding hormone leptin no longer works. The drug celastrol we investigated restores leptin sensitivity and hence satiety," said from Helmholtz Zentrum Munchen - German Research Centre for Environmental

The study, published in the journal Diabetes, observed a significantly altered eating behaviour in overweight animals.

"The administration of celastrol resulted in significantly reduced in the mouse model. Accordingly, we were able to determine an average loss of about 10 per cent body weight within a week," the researchers said.

To what extent the findings can also be confirmed in humans is still unclear, according to the authors. However, is confident, "The satiety hormone leptin in humans and the mouse is almost identical, so celastrol has great potential," the report said.

The clinical trials are currently under way in the US.

"The satiety hormone leptin in humans and the mouse is almost identical, so celastrol has great potential," the said.

Overweight and may increase the risk of many problems, including diabetes, and

--IANS

vc/pgh/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)