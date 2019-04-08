Anuj Kohli celebrating Navratri off and on-screen

"Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega" is happy fasting and celebrating Navratri both in reel and real life.

The nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival started on Saturday.

"I'm fasting and shooting for my show. Personally, I feel that cultures and traditions are part of life and our responsibility is to keep them alive. Fasting and offering prayers are most beautiful traditions," said in a statement.

"I'll be shooting for my show on a regular basis. Indoor shoots are going to be comfortable but if it's outdoor, it will be a bit difficult," he added.

On the work front, he has completed shooting for a Navratri special sequence for the show "Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega".

--IANS

