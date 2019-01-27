Aparshakti Khurana excited for 'ABCD 3'

Aparshakti says he is excited to again work with in Remo D'souza's "ABCD 3".

Aparshakti has worked with in "Badrinath Ki Dulhania".

"I'm glad to be part of the 'ABCD 3' team. I'm very excited to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar and Remo," Aparshakti said in a statement.

"I am looking forward to share the screen space once again with Varun," added the actor, who will also be seen in "Luka Chuppi" and "Jabariya Jodi".

According to a source, Aparshakti will essay "a quirky role and it is something that will take the audience and his fans by surprise".

Touted to be one of India's biggest dance movie, "ABCD 3" is being directed by D'souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza.

