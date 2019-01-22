Varun Dhawan starts shooting for 'ABCD3'

Varun Dhawan is all geared up to start shooting for Remo D'Souza's 'ABCD3'.
Varun took to Twitter today to share a video where the team can be seen heading to Punjab to commence shooting for the film.
In the video, Varun can be seen sporting a white t-shirt, brown trousers and a military green cap as he introduces Bhushan Kumar, Sonam Bajwa and Remo D'Souza to fans.
The actor wrote alongside the video that as he begins a new journey he wants to seek the blessings of his loyal fans.
Varun tweeted, "As we begin we seek ur blessings before reaching Punjab for the first sched of #3 with @bajwasonam @remodsouza @itsBhushanKumar."
Along with Varun and Shraddha, ABCD 3 will also star Shakti Mohan and Sonam Bajwa.
In the work front, Varun recently finished working for Abhishek Verman's 'Kalank' and will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra.
