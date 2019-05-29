Apex court extends tenure of Justice Jain at NCDRC

The on Wednesday extended the term of Justice V.K. Jain, a judicial member of the (NCDRC). Jain's term was to expire on Wednesday.

A vacation Bench, comprising and Justice Aniruddha Bose, directed for extension of Justice Jain's tenure for one year or till the process of fresh appointment was completed.

"On due consideration, we grant extension of time by one year or till the process of fresh appointment is completed, whichever is earlier," said the court.

Justice Jain was appointed as a judicial member of the NCDRC on May 30, 2014. He served as a at the for five years from May 2009. He demitted office on May 14, 2014 and then was appointed as a judicial member of the NCDRC. He had joined the on May 20, 1977.

