HC directs Delhi Municipal Corporation to pay salaries

-
ALSO READ
Ensure employees paid as per service contract every month: HC to EDMC, NMCD
HC agrees to hear PIL for population control in India
PIL in HC against bike ambulance service of AAP govt
Delhi govt releases Rs 206 cr to NDMC; Hindu Rao doctors likely to end strike Tuesday
Delhi HC issues notice to govt over denial of admission to students in govt schools
-
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the East and North Delhi Municipal Corporations to disburse salaries to its doctors, teachers and other employees as per the service contracts.
The direction of the division bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Brijesh Sethi came on a plea filed by NGO Social Jurist through advocate Ashok Agarwal.
The petitioner has sought directions to the two corporations to forthwith pay salaries due for March and April to its primary teachers and doctors and continue to pay the same regularly on time in the future too.
The court asked the corporations to file a reply on the plea as well as a monthly compliance report indicating the payment of salaries and listed the matter for further hearing on July 5.
Advocate Agarwal told the court that teachers have not been paid salaries which has adversary affected the lives of several students.
He also referred to a pen-down strike in protest against non-payment of March and April salaries by the residential doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital.
--IANS
ak/bc
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU