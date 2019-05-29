JUST IN
HC directs Delhi Municipal Corporation to pay salaries

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the East and North Delhi Municipal Corporations to disburse salaries to its doctors, teachers and other employees as per the service contracts.

The direction of the division bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Brijesh Sethi came on a plea filed by NGO Social Jurist through advocate Ashok Agarwal.

The petitioner has sought directions to the two corporations to forthwith pay salaries due for March and April to its primary teachers and doctors and continue to pay the same regularly on time in the future too.

The court asked the corporations to file a reply on the plea as well as a monthly compliance report indicating the payment of salaries and listed the matter for further hearing on July 5.

Advocate Agarwal told the court that teachers have not been paid salaries which has adversary affected the lives of several students.

He also referred to a pen-down strike in protest against non-payment of March and April salaries by the residential doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 20:52 IST

