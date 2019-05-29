HC directs Delhi Municipal Corporation to pay salaries

The High Court on Wednesday directed the East and North Municipal Corporations to disburse salaries to its doctors, teachers and other employees as per the service contracts.

The direction of the division bench of and Justice came on a plea filed by NGO Social Jurist through

The petitioner has sought directions to the two corporations to forthwith pay salaries due for March and April to its primary teachers and doctors and continue to pay the same regularly on time in the future too.

The court asked the corporations to file a reply on the plea as well as a monthly compliance report indicating the payment of salaries and listed the matter for further hearing on July 5.

Agarwal told the court that teachers have not been paid salaries which has adversary affected the lives of several students.

He also referred to a pen-down strike in protest against non-payment of March and April salaries by the residential doctors of

