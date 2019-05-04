Suggesting that the soon-to-open Store at will do much more than just selling iPhones and other products, has said that the outlet will focus on community and creativity, the media reported.

Due to open on May 11, has spent an estimated $30 million in renovating the 116-year-old into an Apple Store, reported on Friday.

The store will utilise Apple's "town square" concept, making it one of the company's 13 high-profile locations across the world where each local staff offers a bevy of classes to help users to maximise their Apple products for photography, video editing or producing music.

"Probably one of the least done things in an is to buy something," Cook told the Post in an interview.

People come to explore new products, but also get training and services for iPhones or they already own, he said.

"We should probably come up with a name other than 'store,'" he said, "because it's more of a place for the community to use in a much broader way."

Reconstituting the Carnegie Library according to its original design standards was Apple's "most historic, ambitious restoration by far in the world", Cook claimed in the interview.

