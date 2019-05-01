Down 17%, iPhone sales drop at record pace

posted better earnings and revenue than Wall Street expected for the March 2019 quarter -- even as sales of its flagship iPhones were $6.5 billion lighter in the period, down by 17 per cent.

iPhones sales fell at their steepest-ever rate during the three months to the end of March but are showing signs of stabilising, the reported.

lifted its outlook for the three months to June, sending its shares over 5 per cent higher in after-hours trading.

The company had warned on iPhones sales earlier this year, citing where competes with cheaper rivals such as and

Apple though said sales were stronger towards the end of March, including in where it cut prices to boost demand.

For the quarter ended March 30, which is Apple's fiscal year 2019 second quarter, the company reported revenue of $58.0 billion, down 5 per cent from the year-ago quarter, and earnings per diluted share of $2.46, down 10 per cent.

Wall Street analysts' consensus estimates had projected Apple to report revenue of $57.37 billion and EPS of $2.36. Apple's stock rose over 5 per cent in after-hours trading.

While revenue fell, to $31.05 billion, Apple's Services segment -- which includes the App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Care and Apple Pay -- generated quarterly record revenue of $11.5 billion, up 16 per cent.

According to the CEO, Apple had 390 million paid subscriptions at the end of March, up 30 million in the last quarter.

Apple is also attempting to shift its reliance on the towards services and last month unveiled its new TV streaming platform, Apple TV+, to take on the likes of more established such as

Services revenue rose to $11.4 billion from $9.8 billion in the same quarter last year.

