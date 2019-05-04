Instagram gets new engineering, design chiefs

Facebook-owned has quietly appointed new executives to its design, engineering and communications teams, the media reported.

The new hires come at a time when is working to more closely integrate Facebook's suite of apps, including and WhatsApp, Cheddar reported on Friday.

Nam Nguyen, who has been at since 2011, is now Instagram's of Engineering. Nguyen fills the role left vacant by ex-engineering chief who was earlier transferred to Facebook's group.

The design team will now be led by as the photo-messaging app's longtime is moving to to lead Instagram's first office in that country, said the Cheddar report published in Medium. Woods was previously of design for the app.

Elisabeth Diana, who was previously a corporate communications executive, is Instagram's new Diana replaces Kristina Schake, who left the company a couple of months ago for a role in politics.

--IANS

gb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)