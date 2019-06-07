Apple to sue owner of independent iPhone repair shop

is again planning to sue the owner of a small, independent repair shop in for importing what it says are counterfeit displays into his home country of Norway, despite losing the case in 2018.

Last year, the iPhone-maker had sued - the owner of an independent phone repair shop called PCKompaniet in Ski,

"The Cupertino-based giant had sent Huseby a letter notifying him that a shipment of 63 6 and 6S displays had been seized by Norwegian customs, and said that he must pay the company $3,566 and admit wrongdoing to avoid being sued.

"Huseby refused, sued him, and the case went to court," the Vice reported late on Thursday.

Janet Gunter, co-founder of the UK's Restart Project, which advocates DIY repair in Europe, speculates that the iPhone-maker could be testing the waters -- that if it is able to win against Huseby, other independent repair company owners who use aftermarket parts could be sued next, according to the Motherboard.

--IANS

ksc/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)