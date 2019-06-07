Microsoft wipes huge facial-recognition database

Tech giant has reportedly pulled a massive database containing more than 10 million images of roughly 100,000 people from the Internet, however traces of the data remain online, the media reported.

released MS-Celeb-1M, a dataset of roughly 10 million photos from 100,000 individuals collected from the Internet in 2016.

The database was designed to contain photos of celebrities, but as Berlin-based pointed out with his project Megapixels, the definition of "celebrity" was quite broad, the Vice reported on Friday.

The database reportedly contained photos of "journalists, artists, musicians, activists, policy makers, writers, and academics".

said that the database was taken down just because the research challenge is over. Even so, it's doubtful that the MS-Celeb-1M database's life is over as well, Microsoft was quoted as saying by

Several the people included in the dataset were not asked for their consent to be included, but their images were scraped from the Internet under the license, the Vice report added.

