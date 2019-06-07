Amazon faces flak for 'promoting' doorbell camera brand

Amazon-owned home security company has been accused of exploiting the emotion of fear to sell its cameras and sharing a "suspected" thief's video as a promoted post on

The has been called out for promoting a culture where neighbours are encouraged to publicly suspect the worst about those they see and observe through the lens, The Verge reported on Thursday.

Most of that discussion has centred around Ring's "Neighbours" app, an opt-in community where owners publish their own videos.

"Is it legal for or to use faces of people, suspected by their customers to have done crimes, in an advertisement? Especially given they have not consented or been convicted or anything. seems uhhh not right," a user wrote in reaction to the video.

Meanwhile, a Ring said this sort of sponsored post is actually a feature it supports, implying that this is not a one-off.

"Ring's Community Alerts help keep neighbourhoods safe by encouraging the community to work directly with local police on active cases. Alerts are created using publicly posted content from the Neighbours app that has a verified police report case number," the report quoted the as saying,

"We get the explicit consent of the Ring customer before the content is posted, and utilize sponsored, geo-targeted posts to limit the content to relevant communities," the added.

On the other hand, the (MVPD) said that the department, although grateful for the "additional outreach", did not ask Ring to post the

As of now, it remains unclear whether would be investigated on this subject or not.

The idea seems to have raised questions about whether should be legally allowed to use somebody's face to promote its brand and who would be blamed if the person alleged to be the criminal comes out innocent, the report added.

