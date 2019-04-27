Apple wanted to buy Intel's phone-modem chip business

held talks with chip-maker about acquiring its smartphone-modem chip business in a multi-billion dollar deal to ramp up the development of wireless for iPhones, the media reported.

According to a report in on Friday, the two were in talks since last year, though those conversations have now "stalled."

has been working on its own chips for quite some time. Acquiring Intel's could have helped the maker accelerate its plans.

" is now exploring strategic alternatives for its modem chip business, including a possible sale," the report added.

The chip-maker has received expressions of interest from a number of parties and has hired to manage the process.

has confirmed the "surprise" settlement between and pushed it to exit the mobile 5G race.

"In light of the announcement of Apple and Qualcomm, we assessed the prospects for us to make money while delivering this for and concluded at the time that we just didn't see a path," said Bob Swan, Intel

Intel on April 16 said it plans to cease working on modems for 5G, the next-generation of expected to supercharge mobile connections.

The news that Intel had exited the 5G modem business came barely hours after the Qualcomm-Apple agreement was announced.

Intel had been working on a chipset for the maker, with the chip expected to be part of iPhones by 2020.

--IANS

na/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)