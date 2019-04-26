Apple-Qualcomm settlement made Intel exit 5G race

Chip making giant has confirmed the "surprise" settlement between and pushed it to exit the mobile race, has reported.

"In light of the announcement of and Qualcomm, we assessed the prospects for us to make money while delivering this for and concluded at the time that we just didn't see a path," Bob Swan, of was quoted as saying by The WSJ late on Thursday.

The on April 16 said it plans to cease working on modems for 5G, the next-generation of wireless expected to supercharge mobile connections.

The news that had exited the modem business came barely hours after the Qualcomm- agreement was announced.

However, it wasn't clear whether Apple and had made up due to the fact that Intel had pulled out of the race.

Intel had been working on a chipset for the maker, with the chip expected to be in iPhones by 2020.

The chip maker's stock plunged nearly seven per cent on slashed revenue forecast for the full year and a flat first-quarter revenue at $16.1 billion.

Its data-centric revenue declined five per cent while PC-centric revenue grew four per cent in the first quarter of 2019, the chip-maker said in a statement on Thursday.

Net income was $4 billion -- down from the same quarter last year which reported $4.5 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue of $69 billion, down from the January guidance.

