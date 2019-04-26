Kargil hero files papers for Himachal's Mandi seat

-
ALSO READ
Cong files complaint against BJP's Mandi candidate Ram Swaroop Sharma
BJP's Ram Swaroop Sharma files papers from Mandi
Himachal voters seek forest Act implementation
Will resign only if chief minister asks me to: Himachal minister Anil Sharma
HP CM asks Cabinet colleague who will he campaign for - son or BJP
-
Fearing rejection of nomination, Brigadier Khushal Thakur (retired), a decorated officer who played a crucial in the 1999 Kargil war, on Friday filed nomination papers as the substitute candidate for BJP's Ram Swaroop Sharma for Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh.
Sharma's candidature was challenged in the election office by the state opposition Congress.
A substitute or a covering candidate is fielded by every political party as a backup in case the candidature of the main nominee is rejected after scrutiny.
Sharma, 60, the outgoing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, on April 24 filed his nomination papers for a second term.
"I am told by the party three-four days back to file the nomination papers. Since the process to file the nomination takes time, so I filed it today," Thakur, who defended the borders as Commanding Officer of 18 Grenadiers in Indian Army, told IANS.
The Congress has moved the Election Commission regarding Swaroop's failure to file his income tax returns for four years from 2014-15.
Congress state unit President Kuldeep Rathore said it was surprising that the Income Tax Department had accepted Swaroop's request for condoning delay in filing of income tax returns.
He said the reason cited by the MP in his application that he could not file his returns due to his engagements as a public servant was highly irresponsible.
--IANS
vg/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU