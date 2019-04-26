Kargil hero files papers for Himachal's Mandi seat

Fearing rejection of nomination, (retired), a decorated who played a crucial in the 1999 Kargil war, on Friday filed nomination papers as the substitute candidate for BJP's Sharma for seat in

Sharma's candidature was challenged in the election office by the state opposition

A substitute or a covering candidate is fielded by every political party as a backup in case the candidature of the main nominee is rejected after scrutiny.

Sharma, 60, the outgoing (BJP) MP, on April 24 filed his nomination papers for a second term.

"I am told by the party three-four days back to file the nomination papers. Since the process to file the nomination takes time, so I filed it today," Thakur, who defended the borders as Commanding of 18 Grenadiers in Indian Army, told IANS.

The has moved the regarding Swaroop's failure to file his income tax returns for four years from 2014-15.

state unit said it was surprising that the had accepted Swaroop's request for condoning delay in filing of income tax returns.

He said the reason cited by the MP in his application that he could not file his returns due to his engagements as a public servant was highly irresponsible.

--IANS

vg/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)