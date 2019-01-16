JUST IN
Arata Zero Chemicals raises seed funding worth Rs 3.5 cr

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Personal care brand Arata Zero Chemicals has raised a Rs 3.5 crore seed funding.

According to the firm, the 3.5 crore seed round has been raised from early stage venture capital firm DSG Consumer Partners, AngelList India and Rajan Raghavachari, former personal care research and development director at Unilever.

"The company aims to use the funds for new product development, product launches, marketing, building the team and investment in its online and offline presence," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

