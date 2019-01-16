Traders warn government against delay in enforcing new FDI norms

Traders' body Confederation of All Traders (CAIT) on Wednesday urged the government not to accept the demand by majors to delay implementing the new (FDI) rules in e-Commerce, while acceeding to such a delay would result in the government losing the votes of small traders in the coming

At a press conference here, CAIT also demanded that the government make it mandatory for the companies to obtain a compliance certificate as on March 3, 2019, and companies without such a certificate should face restrictions in operating their

"The major chunk of seven crore traders will not vote for them (government) because any extension or any change in the policy will run against the genuine interest of small traders," said. "We will be compelled to launch an agitation if the government doesn't listen to us," he said.

giants, Walmart-owned and American multinational Amazon, have sought an extension of the implementation deadline of February 1 on the grounds that the changed regulations require extensive restructuring of their business model.

"The companies should not be allowed to raise funds until compliance certificate is obtained. Already companies have circumvented law by converting the marketplace to an open market for B2C (business-to-consumer) business, which is against the policy and its letter and spirit," Khandelwal said.

As per the new norms, like and have been barred from selling products of companies where they hold stakes and the government has also banned exclusive marketing arrangements that could influence product prices.

CAIT pointed out that the norms are being flouted by foreign and said that the regulations related to e-commerce companies should be implemented on domestic as well to check their adopting any unethical business practices.

"It was clear from modus operandi that these market places were probably hoping that these infringements would be ignored once the operations become the norm," Khandelwal said.

