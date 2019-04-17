Are hunger, poverty Modi's nationalism, asks Sidhu

-
ALSO READ
Modi is the biggest liar who became the PM of India: Navjot Sidhu
Country will be finished if PM Modi retains power for second term: Navjot Singh Sidhu
Sidhu urges Muslims to vote en bloc and defeat Modi
Economic disparity increased under Modi government: Sidhu
Sidhu repeats thief slur against PM
-
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he considered the prevailing problems of hunger and poverty in the country as nationalism.
Addressing an election rally here, he said: "People are hungry and they have been asked to do yoga. Make them (Yoga guru) Baba Ramdev. There is no money with people but bank accounts are being opened. Is this nationalism, Narendra Modi?"
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made nationalism the core of its electoral campaign by invoking the Balakot airstrike and other security issues.
A case was lodged against the cricketer-turned-politician on Tuesday for violating the model code of conduct after he made an objectionable appeal to Muslims to vote against the BJP while campaigning in Barsoi in Katihar parliamentary constituency.
--IANS
spk/rtp/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU