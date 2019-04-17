Himachal voters ask for tribal status action plan

Over 2.50 lakh voters of district in on Wednesday asked the two national parties -- the BJP and the -- to come out with a detailed action plan on granting them tribal status, a demand pending for five decades.

It found mention in the BJP's election manifestos for the Assembly in 2009 and the Lok Sabha in 2014, but failed to be implemented.

"Our demand to grant Scheduled Tribe status has been caught in Central government's red-tapism despite repeated assurances by both the national parties for five decades. Our counterparts in Uttarakhand were granted tribal status way back in 1967," told IANS.

The Hatti community is based mainly in the 133 panchayats dotting the trans-Giri area, which is part of the (reserved) seat, and is fighting for Scheduled Tribe status on the lines of the residents of Jaunsar-Bawar area in adjoining Uttarakhand.

Shastri said the community was analysing the intentions of both the parties before it goes out to vote.

The state's ruling BJP, which has dropped its two-time Virender Kashyap, has pitted greenhorn against Dhani of the

"During his tenure, tried his best to get us the tribal status, but he failed on the promise he made in the 2014 elections that the status would be granted before the next general elections," Shastri said.

He said Kashyap and even raised the issue with and at a meeting in on February 14, 2017.

"The largely remains insensitive towards our demand," he said, adding that a delegation led by Kashyap also met in this regard on December 20, 2011.

BJP candidate said demand for special status was raised by the BJP alone, both during the UPA and the NDA tenure. "We will address this issue on priority once re-elected," he said.

Promising speedy implementation, Congress candidate Shandil said: "Once voted to power, I will take their case to its logical conclusion."

sources said the sent a proposal to the on May 4, 2005, to declare some areas, including the trans-Giri area, as scheduled areas.

Among the areas listed in the state government's proposal are Chhota and villages in district, Chohar Valley in district, Churah in district, Malana in district and Dodra Kwar and Rampur Bushahr, both in district.

Similarly, the hill state pleaded that Barad, Bangala, Labana, Hatti and Dudra Kawaru communities living in these areas be declared Scheduled Tribes.

On December 16, 1993, a select committee of the Assembly even recommended to then to initiate steps to declare the Hatti community a Scheduled Tribe, said a functionary.

