Ariana Grande won't attend Grammys

Grande won't be performing at the forthcoming

The decision came after Grande and producers sparred over which songs she would perform at the gala, reports variety.com.

She felt "insulted" after producers initially refused to allow her to perform "7 rings", the latest single from her album "Thank U, Next".

Grande is also nominated for two awards - Best Pop Vocal Album for "Sweetener" and Best Pop Solo Performance for "God is a woman".

will take place on February 10 here.

