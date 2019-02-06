Have been looking for you: Anushka tells 'doppelganger'

Bollywood has reacted to a message by her "doppelganger", American Julia Michaels, who had shared about their striking resemblance with each other.

Earlier this week, a photograph of Anushka's lookalike and Michaels went for their uncanny resemblance.

On Monday, Micheals took to and shared a collage of their photographs and captioned it: "Hi Sharma, apparently we are twins."

The "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" acknowledged the message and wrote: "OMG Yes! I have been looking for you and the remaining five of our doppelgangers all my life."

On the work front, the 30-year-old was last seen on the silver screen in "Zero", which also stars and

--IANS

dc/nn/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)