Arjun Rampal suffers ligament tear

Ahead of the release of his "Paltan", Rampal has injured his ligament in an accident.

The 45-year-old on Saturday took to and shared a video in which he can be seen getting out from a (MRI) machine at a hospital.

Along with the video, he wrote: "Torn my Anterior Cruciate Ligament(ACL)..bummer. Bad timing. Accidents, and bedridden."

Directed by J.P. Dutta, "Paltan" is based on the Nathu La and military clashes of 1967 which took place along the border.

The is slated to release on September 7.

