Fashion and films go hand in hand: Anaita Shroff Adajania

Anaita Adajania, who is one of the Bollywood's top costume stylists, believes there is a lot of interdependence between fashion and film industry.

"I love Bollywood celebrities. I do all my work with Bollywood stars. Fashion and films go hand in hand. We are bounds of each other," the fashion stylist said here.

Anaita was promoting her new chat show "Feet Up with the stars" on Thursday.

Launched by a digital streaming platfrom Voot, "Feet Up with the Stars" is a 10 episode entertainment chat show, in which Anaita will seen having candid interactions with Bollywood celebrities.

Asked about her experience hosting the show, she said: "I had a lot of fun while hosting the show, infact I never felt like a host on the show. As there is no strict format on the show, I was completely myself and tried my best to make the guests to be themselves. In some episodes you will see guests having a laugh riot, while in some episodes you will get to see them sharing their hidden secrets.

The best part about the show is that it is without any format, which makes the show more real and natural."

The first episode of the show with filmmaker went on air on Thursday.

"Karan and I went to college together, we are old friends. So, it was very easy to have conversation with him on the show. I did not feel like hosting him at all. We had a great time," said Anaita.

--IANS

sim/nv/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)