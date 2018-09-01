Shouldn't be choosy when it comes to charity: Ihana Dhillon

says that an individual shouldn't be choosy when it comes to doing charity for the betterment of society.

was interacting with media at Charity Trunk Show organized by along with Debina Bonnerjee and Shama Sikander on Friday in

When asked which kind of charity she personally like to do, she said: "I don't think you should choose, when it comes choosing platform for charity."

"It doesn't matter how much and in which cause you are contributing. If you take a small step then it's also a big thing for the society. I am from and I have my own charity foundation so, whenever I have time, I make an effort to contribute towards girl's education.

"In my village, people still treat boys and girls differently so, I personally approach them and try to convince them that it is necessary that we educate our girls which will benefit the family itself in the long term."

Ihana further added that she has opened a sewing centre in to support girl child's education.

"Now, we having opened up sewing centre which supports poor girls from village in their education and other than that, we also of girl child so that, their parents can deposit certain amount of money towards their education or marriage which can be used when they complete 18 years of age.

"So, I don't think you should be choosy when it comes to charity. You should contribute to the society in your own capacity which will help in the overall development of the country," she said.

Talking about Charity Trunk Show organized by Smile Foundation, Ihana said that she was there to support the as it was a charity event.

On film front, next will be seen onscreen in Arjun Rampal starrer "Nastik' in which she plays role of a narrator.

