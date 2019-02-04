Assam Finance Department to use social media for state budget

-
ALSO READ
Citizenship Bill, Assam Accord, ST status will make Assam a fort for indigenous people: Himanta
Citizenship Bill: Attempts being made to create unrest in Assam, says Sarma
Himanta is Assam's Jinnah, says Congress
Hindus in Assam will become minority in 5 years if Citizenship Bill not passed: Himanta
NRC revision not a major issue : Sarma
-
The Assam Finance Department has decided to use social media platforms to inform and engage citizens on the state's 2019-20 Budget, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a statement on Monday.
Sarma said that social media is an effective tool to engage the public and acquire feedback for the upcoming Budget which will be presented at the Assam Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.
He said that the use of this dynamic medium, in addition to other traditional means, has been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" and also "in keeping with our commitment to adhere to the principles of participatory governance".
"The use of social media for seeking people's participation and inputs in the Budget is also a first of its kind experiment in the country and has been very effective. We have reached out to more than 1.6 lakh people by posting 200 feeds on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in 11 days with a combined Followers base of over 3,200," he added.
The state government's budget app called "Assam Budget", available both on Android and iOS, is also a unique initiative towards a 'Digital India', according to the Minister.
"We are planning to continue to engage citizens as well as gather critical information using the social media platforms. Among others, one of the key objectives of our social media campaign outreach strategy has been to create a bonding with our vibrant pool of youngsters and many other tech-savvy people of Assam," Sarma added.
--IANS
ah/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU