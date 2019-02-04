Assam Finance Department to use social media for state budget

The Finance Department has decided to use platforms to inform and engage citizens on the state's 2019-20 Budget, said in a statement on Monday.

Sarma said that is an effective tool to engage the public and acquire feedback for the upcoming Budget which will be presented at the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

He said that the use of this dynamic medium, in addition to other traditional means, has been inspired by Narendra Modi's slogan "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" and also "in keeping with our commitment to adhere to the principles of participatory governance".

"The use of for seeking people's participation and inputs in the Budget is also a first of its kind experiment in the country and has been very effective. We have reached out to more than 1.6 lakh people by posting 200 feeds on Twitter, and in 11 days with a combined Followers base of over 3,200," he added.

The state government's budget app called " Budget", available both on and iOS, is also a unique initiative towards a 'Digital India', according to the

"We are planning to continue to engage citizens as well as gather critical information using the Among others, one of the key objectives of our has been to create a bonding with our vibrant pool of youngsters and many other tech-savvy people of Assam," Sarma added.

