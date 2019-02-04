US sends additional 3,750 soldiers to border with Mexico

The on Sunday announced they will send an additional 3,750 soldiers to the border with for three months, during which time they will build some 240 meters of fence and provide logistical support to the US Border agents.

With this new deployment, the total number of soldiers on the border with will rise to 4,350, a said in a statement, reports

According to the spokesman, the military will have two main missions: to operate surveillance cameras in the states of Arizona, California, New Mexico, and until September 30, as well as raise 240 additional kilometres of concertina fences, a type of fence that may include barbed or razor wire.

For now, the soldiers will be deployed for three months, but the "will continue to evaluate the composition of the force required to meet the mission of protecting and securing the southern border," the said.

A US law from 1878 prohibits the use of soldiers for and public order tasks.

Therefore, according to US authorities, the military cannot detain immigrants who cross the border illegally and its work is limited to assisting border agents in air operations and surveillance, as well as in mechanical work, such as repairing vehicles.

The deployment of the new troops was approved on January 11 by acting Patrick Shanahan, although the number of troops was not known until now.

The approved the deployment of soldiers to the border with in late October, just before the November legislative elections, in which US campaigned with the harshness of his immigration policies to win votes for the Republicans.

However, in the elections the Democrats regained the House of Representatives, while the Republicans increased their lead in the Senate, where they already had the majority.

Trump justifies his decision to send troops to the border because of what he himself has called an "invasion," that is, groups of migrants from who have begun travelling in "caravans" to cross more safely into Mexico and heading towards the US.

--IANS

vc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)