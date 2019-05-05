Assaulter of Kejriwal remanded to two-day custody

A day after attack on Minister during a roadshow, the police on Sunday arrested for allegedly assaulting the (AAP) chief, said.

"A complaint has been filed against Chauhan at the station and he has been remanded to two-day judicial custody," Additional PRO said.

Kejriwal was allegedly slapped by Chauhan while the Minister was leading a roadshow from Karampura to R.K. Ashram Marg as part of the election campaign.

The police have also taken steps for better coordination with the organisers of public meetings, padyatras and roadshows to prevent any nuisance during those events, Mittal said.

All seven parliamentary constituencies will go to the polls on May 12.

