Mob violence in Shopian, Pulwama on poll eve

Mob violence was reported from Jammu and Kashmir's and districts on Sunday, hours before voting there in the third and final phase of polling in Lok Sabha constituency.

Police sources said mobs damaged 23 vehicles carrying poll staff to Tral town in Pulwama, but there was no official confirmation whether poll staff and security forces on board the buses suffered any

In town, an unruly mob attacked security forces with stones in the evening.

In district too, stone-pelting youth clashed with security forces and reportedly damaged some vehicles carrying poll staff and security forces.

Sources also said a youth sustained a in his leg during the clashes in

Polling to Lok Sabha was divided in three phases. While voting was held in district on April 23, Kulgam went to polls on April 29 and Shopian and are slated to see ballots cast on Monday.

--IANS

sq/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)