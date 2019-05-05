Andhra CM announces Rs 15 cr for cyclone-hit Odisha

Minister on Sunday announced Rs 15 crore financial assistance for cyclone-hit

After a meeting with officials, announced the aid to take up relief works in areas affected by cyclone 'Fani' which hit coast near Puri on Friday.

While the coast escaped the fury of the extremely severe cyclone, it claimed 29 lives in Odisha, causing widespread devastation in Puri and parts of Khurdha districts.

said the cyclone caused massive damage in and underlined the need for all states to lend a helping hand to the state in relief and rehabilitation works.

The said would extend all possible assistance to the neighbouring state, and had already dispatched poles and personnel to Odisha.

Naidu said many villages in Odisha still had no and people were also facing severe hardships due to lack of drinking water. He urged the NGOs to come forward and take part in relief works in the cyclone-affected areas.

--IANS

ms/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)