At least 15 students killed in major fire in Surat

At least 15 students were killed and several others injured in a devastating fire at a coaching centre atop a four-storey building in Sarthana area of in on Friday evening.

sources said some of the students were charred to death while some jumped off the building in panic and died as they fell.

Police confirmed the death of 15 students. The death toll could increase.

Chief Minister ordered an investigation into the tragedy and asked Mukesh Puri, Principal Secretary, Urban Development, to rush to

He also declared financial help of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the students who died.

Shocked by the incident, posted on his tweeter handle: "Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected."

--IANS

desai/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)