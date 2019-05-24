Massive fire in Surat building, 15 dead

At least 15 people lost their lives after a major fire broke out on Friday in the second floor of a multi- building here in the Sarthana area of

The caught fire and several students of a coaching centre situated in it were seen jumping off the building to escape the blaze.

"At least 15 people have lost their lives in a fire that broke out in Sarthana area of The death toll may further rise," Police said.

18 fire tenders rushed to the spot soon after the fire broke out. Efforts to extinguish the fire are underway.

in a tweet sent out condolences for the affected families while praying for the recovery of the injured.

"Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected" Modi tweeted.

of Gujarat has ordered an investigation into the incident and has also declared financial help of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of children who died in this incident.

