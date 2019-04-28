Atishi for 72-hour ban on Gambhir for code breaches

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) East candidate on Sunday wrote to the of the constituency to bar her rival, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Gautam Gambhir, from campaigning for 72 hours and also register an FIR against him for repeated violation of the model code of conduct.

In her letter, said the had violated the poll code twice in the past three days. "I beg to file my formal complaint against Gambhir for holding a rally at 9.30 a.m. on April 28 in Dilshad Garden without any permission from the The rally by him is a violation of the poll code," she wrote.

According to the leader, though the ordered an FIR against Gambhir for his first violation, it "seems to have had no effect on him and he continues to wilfully violate the code showing his utter disregard for the "

In the light of repeated wilful violations, she requested the to "register an FIR against him and to bar him from campaigning for 72 hours."

