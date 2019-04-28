Atishi for 72-hour ban on Gambhir for code breaches

-
ALSO READ
East Delhi AAP candidate Atishi files criminal complaint against Gautam Gambhir
Will make Delhi safest city for women, promises AAP
AAP accuses BJP of violating MCC by campaigning using taxis
Delhi assembly to witness opposition protest
AAP-BJP engage in twitter banter, remind each other of their "unfulfilled promises"
-
Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) East Delhi candidate Atishi on Sunday wrote to the Returning Officer of the constituency to bar her rival, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Gautam Gambhir, from campaigning for 72 hours and also register an FIR against him for repeated violation of the model code of conduct.
In her letter, Atishi said the cricketer-turned politician had violated the poll code twice in the past three days. "I beg to file my formal complaint against Gambhir for holding a rally at 9.30 a.m. on April 28 in Dilshad Garden without any permission from the Election Commission. The rally by him is a violation of the poll code," she wrote.
According to the AAP leader, though the EC ordered an FIR against Gambhir for his first violation, it "seems to have had no effect on him and he continues to wilfully violate the code showing his utter disregard for the EC."
In the light of repeated wilful violations, she requested the Returning Officer to "register an FIR against him and to bar him from campaigning for 72 hours."
--IANS
nks/rtp/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU