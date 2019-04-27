Congress to use Priyanka's audio messages on Nyay

After personalised letters from Rahul Gandhi, the plans to use Gandhi's audio messages to explain to the voters the Nyay (Nyoontam Aay Yojana) scheme under which 20 per cent poorest Indians will receive Rs 72,000 per year.

The Nyay aims to remove poverty through minimum income guarantee to the poor and was conceptualised by who is the star for the 2019 polls.

Sources said Priyanka's audio messages in Hindi are being sent to over 40 lakh beneficiaries in Jharkhand, and which will go to the polls on April 29.

Earlier Rahul's letters were dispatched to the beneficiaries. Sources said the party strategists had to take help of Priyanka's messages to add more appeal to the reach-out.

Sources said feedback over the Nyay scheme showed voters were largely unaware about the welfare plan. Even in areas like Amethi, booth-level party workers had no clarity about the scheme. This made the managers worried.

Recently during her campaign in Uttar Pradesh, has been highlighting the scheme saying women were at the centre of it and would get the funds directly in their

Sources said Priyanka's messages lacked in appeal and sounded bland. Party leaders refused to respond over the issue.

