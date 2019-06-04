Australia's Joe Burns diagnosed with 'fatigue disorder'

Australian Test opener has been diagnosed with disorder. According to a statement released by Queensland on Tuesday, Burns was diagnosed with a protracted post-infectious disorder dating back to an October 2018 viral

According to com.au., Burns played the entirety of the 2018-19 domestic summer, forcing his way back into the Test team as well as playing key roles with the Queensland Bulls and Brisbane Heat, while battling and burn-out.

"Joe is currently undertaking a treatment period of rest and recuperation. A definite prognosis for recovery is unavailable at present; however, it is anticipated he will be fully available for in the near future," read the statement.

Meanwhile, Burns took to to thank his supporters and said, "Everything is positive and plan to have a bit of rest now before getting back into full training soon."

It is understood that Burns will not be available for selection for in England starting August 1.

said that the club stands ready to provide any assistance that Burns would need in his return to the playing field.

"We wish Joe the best in his recovery and look forward to helping him make a successful return as soon as possible," he said.

Burns has played 16 Tests for Australia, scoring four centuries including 180 in his most recent Test, against in in February.

--IANS

aak/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)