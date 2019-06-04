Joe Burns diagnosed with fatigue disorder

Australia's opening batsman has been diagnosed with disorder, Queensland said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Burns is undergoing diagnosis of a protracted post-infectious disorder, dating back to a that he first suffered in October 2018.

Max Walters, CEO, Queensland stated that he will be fully available for in the near future, although there is no definite forecast for his recovery at present.

Burns played the whole season of the 2018-19 domestic summer for Queensland Bulls and Brisbane Heat while battling with and burn-out.

Now it is understood that the Burns will be unavailable for the selection of the Ashes series, which starts on August 1.

The 29-year-old appeared in 16 tests for and scored 1123 runs. He last featured in February 2019 against where he scored his fourth hundred and the highest score of 180 runs.

Walters wishes the Burns best in his recovery and looks forward to helping him in a successful return as soon as possible.

