'Avengers: Endgame' mints over Rs 250 cr in first week

"Avengers: Endgame", the final chapter from the "Avengers" franchise, has registered a business of over Rs. 250 crore at the Indian box office in the first week of its release.

The film, released on April 26, features Hollywood biggies like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, and

According to a statement issued on behalf of the makers, the Marvel Studios' film collected a massive Rs 310 crore (gross box office collection) and Rs 260.40 crore (nett box office collection).

Trade expert Taran Adarsh is amazed by the performance of the Hollywood film. He pointed out that the film has crossed the first week business of Hindi films like "Baahubali 2" (Hindi), "Sultan", "Tiger Zinda Hai", "Sanju" and "Dangal".

"'Avengers: Endgame' has an outstanding week one... crosses week one business of all Hindi films by a margin. Friday Rs 53.60 crore, Sat Rs 52.20 crore, Sunday Rs 52.85 crore, Monday Rs 31.05 crore, Tuesday Rs 26.10 crore, Wednesday Rs 28.50 crore, Thursday Rs 16.10 crore," he tweeted on Friday.

From Iron Man to America to the Hulk to Black Widow to Thor -- Marvel superheroes have assembled one last time in "Avengers: Endgame" to save the world and fight against Thanos.

The film, which is shot entirely with IMAX cameras, is helmed by the Russo Brothers -- and Anthony. It is also doing well on 18 IMAX screens in

"We extend an enormous congratulations to the incredible team at and including our friends and and and look forward to continuing our close collaboration through the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," said IMAX Entertainment's

--IANS

sug/nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)